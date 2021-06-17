KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged a man with drug-impaired driving after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a woman called police around 2 p.m. to report someone driving very slowly on Western Avenue. She told police the vehicle crossed the centre line and stopped at the opposite curb. The woman said the driver was slouched over and unresponsive.

Emergency crews arrived and found the man was still unresponsive. Police said there was a piece of tinfoil with a "burned substance" in the centre console.

The man was given naloxone by paramedics and regained consciousness. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 44-year-old man was charged with impaired driving. He scheduled to appear in court on July 9.