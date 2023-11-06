Alleged impaired driver hits two cars, drives through front yards in Kitchener

An alleged impaired driver has been arrested after he allegedly hit two other cars, mounted the curb, drove on the sidewalk, then rolled through two font yards.

Waterloo regional police say it happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on Fischer-Hallman Road near Greenbrook Drive in Kitchener.

Police say the 21-year-old driver crossed multiple lanes of traffic before hitting the other vehicles. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Officers seized suspected cocaine, hydromorphone and clonazepam as part of the investigation.

The driver is now charged with:

Operation while impaired (drug)

Dangerous operation

Possession of a stolen credit card

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Driving a motor vehicle with no licence

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident to contact them.