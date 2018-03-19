

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police say they are investigating after an alleged impaired driver collided with a building in Kitchener.

Police say early Sunday morning a vehicle struck a triplex and two parked vehicles on Stirling Avenue South.

Residents were asked to leave the building as a precaution due to the exterior damage.

Police say the driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered minimal injuries and no one else is hurt.

Police say the male driver was arrested for impaired driving.