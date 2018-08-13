

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old has been arrested after crashing into a cenotaph retaining wall in Stratford.

Stratford Police say they were called to the area at about 12 a.m. on Monday.

The man is facing charges of dangerous and impaired driving and mischief to police property.

Police say his breath samples were over twice the legal limit.

The retaining wall along Erie Street will need to be repaired.