Alleged impaired driver clips pedestrian in downtown Guelph

Guelph police have charged a man with impaired driving after he allegedly clipped a pedestrian in the downtown area on Sunday evening.

Police said the victim was standing beside his vehicle on Baker Street around 8:25 p.m. when he was hit by the side mirror of a passing car. The victim told police he yelled at the driver, who fled the scene. The man wasn’t injured.

According to a news release, the vehicle involved in the crash was found at a parking garage at a downtown apartment building. There were scuff marks on the mirror, police said.

Officials said the owner was found by police and “was observed to have an odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath and glossy eyes.” He was arrested and taken to the police station, where testing found he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

A 59-year-old Guelph man was charged with impaired driving and failing to stop after a collision. He lost his licence for 90 days and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.