Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP

A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.

OPP tweeted about the closure around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

They said a driver, who was going the wrong way, is in custody for suspected impaired driving.

In another tweet posted around 12:35 p.m., police said the driver was charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving and excess blood alcohol.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.