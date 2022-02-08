Alleged impaired driver attempts to flee Guelph police

Guelph police said several charges have been laid after a suspected impaired driver fled police then crashed into another vehicle Monday morning.

The Guelph Police Service said just after 8 a.m., officers received a call of a possible impaired driver on Victoria Road North. The caller said a pickup truck was driving erratically and ran a red light at Eastview Road.

An officer located the truck stopped at a green light at Eramosa Road.

When attempting to stop the vehicle, police said the driver accelerated to more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and almost immediately lost control, striking a flatbed truck that was stopped in the northbound land of Victoria Road North.

The pickup truck continued to flee but was stopped shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the driver was arrested after showing signs of impairment. A search revealed a number of oxycodone and Xanax tablets inside the vehicle.

A 36-year-old man was charged with the following:

Impaired operation

Dangerous operation

Flight from police

Stunt driving

Possessing a controlled substance

The accused will appear in Guelph court on March 22.