Alleged fake customer 'nearly in tears' when trying to scam money off Good Samaritans

Guelph police put out a warning about a fake taxi scam targeting Good Samaritans, with cab companies in Guelph and Waterloo region saying there are signs to look for to avoid it.

Guelph police are continuing to investigate after two people had their debit cards stolen after the alleged scams over the weekend.

Police said in both cases, a person is approached by a man asking for help.

In the first incident, police said a man was trying to take a taxi but only had cash, and the driver was demanding to be paid by card.

The victim agreed to pay for the $7 ride with his debit card. In return he was given $10 cash.

When the victim tried to use his card later, he realized it was swapped for a different one without his knowledge. When he checked his account, he found $950 in fraudulent charges.

The victim of the first incident told CTV News he was very upset and was only trying to help. He said the alleged fake customer was very dramatic and nearly in tears while asking for help.

A few hours later, police received reports of a similar incident from a woman. Police said she quickly realized she was handed the wrong card and cancelled hers before the suspects could use it.

Police say the supposed customer is described as a white man, around six feet tall. The driver is described as a possibly Indian man in his 50s.

They were in a white or silver Toyota Camry with a taxi sign on the roof but no other markings.

The president of Golden Triangle Taxi, Malik Javid said people should take note of vehicle markings.

“In Waterloo region, every cab company, they have to have two decals on the front door of the passenger side and on the front door of the driver side,” he said.

Multiple taxi companies in Guelph and Waterloo region told CTV the biggest red flag is that cash is always accepted, and often preferred.

“If you want to pay in cash, they love to have that,’ Javid said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.