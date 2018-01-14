

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing an impaired driving charge in connection to a collision in St. Jacobs.

But police say he didn’t the cause the crash.

The two vehicles collided near Three Bridges Road and Lobsinger Line around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two people in the first vehicle were taken to a Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver was arrested for drunk driving.

Through their investigation, police determined that the first vehicle made a left hand turn in front of the other, causing the crash.

No word on whether any additional charges will be laid.