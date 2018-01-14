Featured
Alleged drunk driver not at fault for St. Jacobs crash
Debris at the scene of a crash at Lobsinger Line and Three Bridges in St. Jacobs. (Jan. 14, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 11:55AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 14, 2018 11:56AM EST
A man is facing an impaired driving charge in connection to a collision in St. Jacobs.
But police say he didn’t the cause the crash.
The two vehicles collided near Three Bridges Road and Lobsinger Line around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two people in the first vehicle were taken to a Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver was arrested for drunk driving.
Through their investigation, police determined that the first vehicle made a left hand turn in front of the other, causing the crash.
No word on whether any additional charges will be laid.