KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say a 23-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges for drunk driving after a concerned witness called police.

Police say just before 11 p.m. Friday, they received the report about a driver travelling southbound on Highway 6.

The witness told police a vehicle struck the centre median, was swerving all over the road, changing speeds and nearly caused a head-on collision.

Officers located the vehicle traveling on Highway 401 and placed the driver under arrest.

The driver is facing a number of charges including impaired operation and dangerous driving contrary to the criminal code.

The man also had his license suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded following the arrest.

Police are asking people to call them if they suspect someone driving is impaired by drugs or alcohol.