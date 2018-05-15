Featured
Alleged drunk driver crashes into roundabout median
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged after a collision in Cambridge.
Police say at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle crashed into the centre median of a roundabout after being seen by police speeding on Townline Road.
Police say they pulled the vehicle over and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
A roadside test was given to the driver and police say he failed.
A 26-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
Police say he is scheduled to appear in Guelph criminal court.