

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged after a collision in Cambridge.

Police say at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle crashed into the centre median of a roundabout after being seen by police speeding on Townline Road.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A roadside test was given to the driver and police say he failed.

A 26-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in Guelph criminal court.