WATERLOO -- A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving a golf cart on a busy Brantford strip while allegedly intoxicated.

Police first received the report of a man driving a golf cart northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The citizen calling in the driver around Henry Street told officials he appeared to have an alcoholic beverage in hand.

Police say they were able to stop the golf cart driver on the parkway around Lynden Road, observed signs of intoxication, and found an open beer container.

The man’s breath samples reportedly proved he was over twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

A 23-year-old man from Brantford has been arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor as well as blood alcohol 80 plus.

His licence has been suspended 90 days.