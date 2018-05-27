Featured
Alleged assault on cyclist did not occur, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say an alleged assault on a cyclist in Waterloo earlier this month did not happen.
The incident happened May 22 around 6 p.m. on Willowdale Avenue, near University Avenue and Weber Street.
According to police they received a report that the man had been cycling on the sidewalk when a man he did not know came up to him and assaulted him, then ran away.
Upon investigation police have concluded that the incident did not occur.