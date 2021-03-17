KITCHENER -- All residents of Waterloo Region who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine could have their first dose by June, according Regional Chair Karen Redman.

Speaking at the region's Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Redman said vaccine rollout in the area has ramped up in recent days as more clinics open around the region.

"Every resident in Waterloo Region who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will have one by the end of June," she said. "That is our target."

Redman said this is dependant on vaccine supply.

"But, all signs from the province and the federal government are pointing to this being possible," she said.

The region is currently offering pre-registration for people in Phase One and Phase Two of the province's vaccine rollout plan, including adults over the age of 70.

Officials at the meeting said they've hired 340 people to operate vaccination clinics around Waterloo Region.

They've had 1,200 people reach out to volunteer with the vaccination effort.

Around 20,000 people have pre-registered for the vaccine so far.

The COVID-19 vaccination task force said there were supply issues earlier in the year, but deliveries are now more consistent and growing. They've also added the Moderna vaccine to their supply.

Vaccination of people over the age of 80 in the region is nearly complete, officials said.

The task force also said all seniors living in congregate settings have received their vaccine, along with long-term care and retirement home residents.

They hope to have Phase One complete by the end of March.

Officials said clinics are currently administering 13,000 doses of vaccine day. By the end of April, they plan to increase that to 45,000 doses per day.