In almost every major community in Canada, young, university-educated, single women outnumber their male counterparts.

In Waterloo Region, the gender gap goes in the other direction.

Statistics Canada says the Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo metropolitan statistical area – which contains all of Waterloo Region except for Wellesley Township – is one of only two in Canada where, when it comes to unmarried people between the ages of 25 and 34 with university degrees, men outnumber women.

“This finding is different than the trend for Canada, and for most large cities in Canada,” says Sarah-Jane Anderson, a senior analyst with Statistics Canada.

Calgary is the only other place in Canada where this phenomenon has been observed. As Anderson sees it, the common thread is likely that the two communities attract a high volume of graduates from the traditionally male-dominated STEM fields. She notes that Waterloo Region has the highest proportion of female math and computer science graduates of any large community in Canada.

While single educated men outnumbering single educated women in that age range is extremely unusual, the local gap is a small one. There are 4,830 men who fit those criteria and 4,650 women.

Miana Plesca, an associate professor of economics at the University of Guelph, says the numbers make sense to her given local universities’ focus on STEM fields and the emergency of a high-tech sector to keep STEM graduates in the area after they’ve completed their schooling.

“Waterloo is such a hotbed of STEM. That’s why we’re seeing more single men,” she says.

Plesca theorizes that the gender gap in STEM starts in elementary and high school, and has the same explanation as the phenomenon of women outnumbering men in arts and social science programs.

“Girls are told ‘You don’t have to do math, you don’t have to do sciences’ – and I think that’s just plain wrong,” she says.

“We have to encourage girls to get into STEM.”

Taking education levels out of the equation, Statistics Canada data shows 16,870 single men and 12,355 single women between the ages of 25 and 34 in the Kitchener-Cambridge Waterloo CMA.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy