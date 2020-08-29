WATERLOO -- An estimated $1 million in damage was sustained to two Cambridge properties from a fire that had all six stations deployed.

The call came in around 2 a.m. Saturday for a fully engulfed detached garage on Eagle Street.

The fire spread to a neighbouring property, according to fire officials.

They say five people were inside of the house with the garage and no one was inside the other home, which sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews put the fire out around 5 a.m. but remained on scene to extinguish hot spots.

Officials say there was an electrical element to the incident and do not consider it suspicious.

Once hydro damage is inspected, the residents of the property with the garage will be allowed to move back in.

With reporting by CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong