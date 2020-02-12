KITCHENER -- More than two million students across Ontario will be staying home next week as all four teachers' unions hold a joint one-day strike.

The strikes will affect every single public and Catholic school across the province.

President of the local Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association Patrick Etmanski confirmed the news to CTV on Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes as each of the major unions announced a one-day strike measure:

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO);

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF);

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA); and

Assocation des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO).

The strike measure will close all public and Catholic schools across the province in the most drastic strike measure to date, as nearly 200,000 teachers and education workers will strike across 72 school boards around the province.

Nearly 5,000 schools will be closed if the strike proceeds.

The move comes as each of the unions is engaged in contract negotiations with the province.

The strike on Feb. 21 will follow back-to-back weeks where elementary students in the Waterloo Region District School Board have missed more than one day.

This week, they missed both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for secondary schools, teachers and education workers with the OSSTF will be holding a rotating strike on Thursday, but all schools will stay open.

The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir will also close all of its schools on Thursday as a result of the strikes.

Conseil scolaire Viamonde will also be closed on Feb. 13.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…