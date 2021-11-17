'All of them are generally similar': Recent shooting investigation cost police $29k

Waterloo -

According to Waterloo regional police, the first 24 hours of the most recent shooting investigation on Huber Street cost $29,000.

Chief Bryan Larkin announced the numbers during a Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the area on Nov. 13 and found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for series but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were contacted shortly after when a 16-year-old boy from Kitchener went to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. He was treated and later released.

In the first 24 hours, 61 emergency crew members responded to the call, totalling 435 investigative hours.

The Huber Street shooting is the 14th shooting in the region this year. Larkin said all the shooting investigations are emergencies that require significant regional response from different areas.

“That one [Huber Street], we invest 435 hours in the investigation in the first 24 hours, at a cost of approximately $30,000. All of them are generally similar, because we do have an actual gunshot protocol," Larkin said.

Larkin said the cost of responding to each shooting is a reason why the police force needs more resources. He added that the service also needs to continue improving work with community groups to help tackle local crime.