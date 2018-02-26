

CTV Kitchener





While the cleanup continues in parts of the Grand River watershed, the danger has passed.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has terminated all flood warnings and watches, some of which had been in place for 10 years.

According to the GRCA, water levels remain higher than normal for late February but are receding across the watershed.

Riverside infrastructure will be inspected for damaged over the next few weeks.

People near waterways are being asked to stay away from dike slopes and flood walls as well as river banks, which the GRCA says are slippery and unsafe.