All animals accounted for after barn goes up in flames
Fire crews battled a barn fire at a property on Jones Baseline on Monday evening. (Photo: Brad Patton, @CWFireChief)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:40AM EDT
Fire crews were battling a barn fire near Guelph on Monday evening.
The fire department says two stations were called in to assist with the fire on Jones Baseline.
According to the fire department all animals inside the building made it out safely.
No other information about a cause or a damage estimate has been provided.