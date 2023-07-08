'All about community': Punk rock flea market comes to downtown Kitchener

The punk rock scene was in full force in downtown Kitchener.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Punk Rock Flea Market was the perfect destination for head bangers and music lovers Saturday.

"The punk culture of every decade is reflecting the political climate that is taking place," said Aylsia Myette of Alysia Myette Designs.

Set up in front of Bobby O'Brien's, attendees could browse through t-shirts, hoodies, posters, records, and more at over 25 vendors.

"I don't even know what it is to tell you the truth," said 79-year-old patron Karen Loyer, who added that Frankie Valley and the Four Season were more of her style. "[I want to] support the people who are here, their labour, and their effort they put into it."

Vendors describe punk rock as an aggressive expression of fashion and beliefs, with merchandise ranging from The Misfits to The Ramones.

"Being really socially aware," said Audrey Hill, owner of Fire and Fiber. "Being really politically outspoken.

"There's always going to be a group and I think that's always the point. Punk has never been mainstream. It's always sort of been on the fringe."

Event promoter Stacie Robinson adds that the market does more than just give people a chance to support the vendors.

"It gives everybody a place to gather and get together and meet more people in the community," said Robinson. "The appearance may scare people off sometimes, but really it's all about community."