KITCHENER -- A Kitchener mother is sharing more about the life and struggle of her son, who died on June 14, months after was diagnosed with a brain tumour while on a trip to Thailand.

“We knew it was coming,” says Amanda Witmer. “But it’s still hard to see your child first deteriorate, and then die.”

Alex and his wife were in the middle of a six-week vacation to Thailand when he began experiencing severe migraines. He went to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“He had a nasty form of glioblastoma that wreaked havoc with him,” says Amanda.

Alex’s insurance company initially denied his medical claim to fly him to Canada for further treatment. The reason was because a month before his trip, Alex had visited a Canadian hospital with a similar complaint. As a result, the insurance company flagged him as having a pre-existing condition.

Alex’s family decided to fight the decision by appealing to the media.

The insurance company later reversed its decision and paid for the 20-hour air ambulance trip to an Ottawa hospital.

Alex then had surgery to remove the tumour, which was the size of a tennis ball, from his brain.

He later returned home to Kitchener where he died on Sunday.

“He did fight hard,” says Amanda. “He’s a determined person and I know it was hard for him to let go. But at the same time we know he’s at peace now.”

His wife Jennifer posted a picture of him on Instagram later that same day with the words: "Alex Witmer. February 26, 1989 to June 14, 2020."

Amanda Witmer says her 31-year-old son was funny, full of energy and inquisitive. She’ll miss his great conversations and interest in the big questions in life.

“He and I would be on the phone and he would talk for an hour and a half,” she says. “I would hardly say anything. He would just be on about the next idea he was thinking about, what Elon Musk said most recently.”

Amanda says watching her son suffer was heartbreaking and she will cherish the memories she has of Alex forever.