

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Two people have been arrested after someone called in what they believed to be a break and enter in Norfolk County.

Police there say that a passing person saw a suspicious vehicle at an address on Highway 3 in Woodhouse at around 3:52 a.m. on Thursday.

They contacted police. When officers responded, they found two people, who were taken into custody.

"The OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that immediately contacted police to report this suspicious vehicle and occupants," says detachment commander Insp. Joseph Varga in a news release.

"As a result of their quick thinking actions, officers were able to locate both individuals and take them into custody without incident and recover stolen property."

A 29-year-old London man is charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

A 42-year-old Tillsonburg woman was also charged with property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

They're scheduled to appear in a Simcoe courtroom at a later date.