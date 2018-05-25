

CTV Kitchener





A break-in to a snack shack at a golf course is under police investigating.

Perth County OPP say the shack at the St. Marys Golf and Country Club was broken into late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

They say one or more people broke into the shack via a window, caused damage, and left with alcohol and candy.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Perth County OPP or Crime Stoppers.