A Brantford man had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system after being arrested at the scene of a collision, police say.

Brantford police officers were called to a home on Cayuga Street early Thursday morning after being told that a vehicle had driven into a porch.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a vehicle in the driveway with its lights on and one person inside.

That person was arrested for having care and control of a vehicle while impaired. He was taken to the Brantford police station, where breath samples registered at triple the legal limit.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and the man has lost his driver’s licence for 90 days.

Police say the vehicle and porch both received minor damage in the collision.