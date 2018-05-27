

CTV Kitchener





High levels of air pollution are expected Sunday in southwestern Ontario according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued an alert for Southern Wellington County, Northern Wellington County, Waterloo Region, and the GTA.

Environment Canada is warning individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

They say the statement is in effect due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

Frank Seglenieks, the weather station coordinator with the University of Waterloo, believes this could be the worst air pollution Ontario’s seen in years.

"There was maybe a period 10-15 years ago where this was very common, we’d see every couple weeks an air quality index, so because it’s a little different and we haven’t seen it in a few years, people should take precautions and it's just a matter of how you feel," he said.

The alert is expected to continue into Monday afternoon as well.

Environment Canada is advising anyone with symptoms to go indoors and reschedule any strenuous outdoor activities until the statement is lifted.