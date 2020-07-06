KITCHENER -- HVAC technicians are keeping busy this week as temperatures continue to hover in the low 30s across southern Ontario.

Homeowner Stephanie Renaud just moved into her new place and hasn't had air conditioning for a month. "Ice and fans and popsicles and walks," Renaud said about how she's stayed cool.

That changed on Monday, thanks to AC installation.

"[I'm] so excited," she said.

Aire One Heating and Cooling KW has a lot on their schedule as the weather warms.

"Crazy, crazy busy," installer Dave Remus said.

Reliance Home Comfort has also seen a business boom.

"I think because more people are home at this time, we're increasing stress and load on people's systems," Michael Lopes said. "So, we're getting more calls out this year than ever."

The heat warning is expected to stay in place for the next few days. Daytime highs are forecast above 30 C, with high humidex values making it feel even warmer.

Lopes said the best tip for staying cool inside is a clean filter for your AC.

"Give it a pull out, hold it up to some light, if you can see light through it, we're still good," he said. "If you can't, it's time to change."

For people without AC, some beaches, pools and spray parks are now open -- with COVID-19 protocols in place.