Air ambulance requested after crash in Wellesley Township
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 10:14AM EST
Police vehicles on the scene of a crash in Wellesley on Jan. 21, 2021. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township.
According to a tweet sent out just after 10 a.m., the crash happened on Hutchison Road and left one person hurt. It's not clear the severity of their injuries, but officials said that an Ornge air ambulance was requested for transport.
Police officers have closed Hutchison Road from Boomer Line to Williams Hastings Line while they investigate.
This is a developing story. More to come…
RELATED IMAGES