KITCHENER -- Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township.

According to a tweet sent out just after 10 a.m., the crash happened on Hutchison Road and left one person hurt. It's not clear the severity of their injuries, but officials said that an Ornge air ambulance was requested for transport.

Police officers have closed Hutchison Road from Boomer Line to Williams Hastings Line while they investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come…