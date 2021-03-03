KITCHENER -- Ornge said Wednesday that it transported a male to hospital with critical injuries after a serious, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph.

Provincial police first mentioned the crash around 9:20 a.m. in a post on social media, saying it happened at the intersection of the highway and Guelph-Woolwich Townline in Maryhill.

A spokesperson for Ornge confirmed that an air ambulance was expected to the scene at about 9:32 a.m. In an email, officials said it was a multi-vehicle crash that involved a transport truck.

They later said that a man was taken to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries.

Police said on social media that they had closed the intersection in the meantime and are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.