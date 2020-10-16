KITCHENER -- A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a car in Guelph on Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Ring Road East and Stone Road East.

Ornge air ambulance was originally called to the scene, but was ultimately called off. The pedestrian, an adult, was taken by land ambulance instead to a Hamilton hospital.

The intersection reopened at around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are still determining whether any charges will be laid.