

The Canadian Press





The head of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture says the province's proposed high-speed rail line will be problematic for farmers and other rural residents.

The provincial government is planning to connect Toronto to London by 2025, and to eventually extend the line to Windsor by 2031.

But OFA president Keith Currie says the line would create a permanent division across the province.

He says the line's fenced east-west corridor will be built on expropriated farmland and will disrupt wildlife corridors and natural drainage patterns.