Aggravated assault upgraded to manslaughter after Brantford man dies from his injuries

Brantford -

Charges for a 23-year-old man have been upgraded to manslaughter after a man died from injuries he sustained in an assault in Brantford last week.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Sheridan Street and George Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they found a 37-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital. The two men were believed to be involved in a verbal altercation prior to the assault.

The victim died Wednesday and the investigation is now classified as a homicide.

Connor Davison Gibson is in police custody and has been charged with manslaughter.

There are no new suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.