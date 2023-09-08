Ager Hasan’s sentencing decision delayed, victim advocate groups applaud parole recommendation

Ager Hasan will have to wait until Sept. 27 to learn his fate.

He was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije in May. The Kitchener woman was stabbed 47 times and found dead in her apartment early on the morning of April 28, 2017.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the trial of Ager Hasan

After the three day sentencing hearing wrapped up on Friday, Justice Jerry Taylor stated that, given the length of the submissions, he wouldn’t be able to make a decision until early next week.

Defense attorney Scott Reid, however, is set to begin a two-week trial on Monday.

The decision date was then pushed back to Sept. 27.

In their submissions, the Crown recommended setting parole eligibly for Hasan at 18 years.

That would be one year beyond the guidelines, which range from 12 to 17 years for similar cases of intimate partner homicide.

In Crown Attorney Brendan Thomas’ submissions, he indicated parole eligibility for this type of killing has been gradually getting longer.

“The epidemic of intimate partner violence has a bearing on why these sentences are increasing,” explained Thomas, adding that an extra year of parole eligibility would “continue to send a message against domestic homicide.”

According to the local crisis centre, this is a positive step forward.

“It's quite hopeful to hear we're talking about longer sentencing, that indicates how serious this crime is, and that people need to be held accountable,” said Jennifer Hutton, CEO of Women’s Crisis Centre Waterloo Region.

She added that both the rate and severity of intimate partner violence is getting worse.

“We're seeing that provincially and nationally femicide rates are going up. As of the end of June, there were 30 women killed in Ontario in 30 weeks.”

Hutton said a stiffer penalty is not a solution, it does send a strong signal that society is moving in the right direction.

“People need to be aware that these crimes are serious, and that there's going to be major consequences,” she said.