Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil

As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Coalition for Muslim Women K-W held an event Monday morning to honour the family members who lost their lives.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after police say they were deliberately hit by the driver of a pickup truck during an evening walk on June 6, 2021, in London, Ont.

The family's nine-year-old boy was hurt, but survived. A 21-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism. The case has not yet gone to trial.

Many people at Monday’s vigil held at the Family Centre in Kitchener wore purple and green ribbons. Purple was Yumna’s favourite colour. Green symbolizes the fight against Islamophobia.

Those speaking throughout the morning voiced their terror and sadness at what happened in London one year ago.

Calling the it a brutal, cowardly and brazen attack on Muslims, members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo also called for change, saying the Muslim community is a peaceful one an shouldn’t be forced to live in fear of attacks.

The coalition also presented a report that outlines what hate looks like in Waterloo region. It found Islamophobia was the most prominent type of hate, followed by xenophobia.

The coalition is also reminding anyone who has experienced hate that supports are available.

