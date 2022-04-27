After snow, stretch of sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Many in southern Ontario woke up to a snowy scene Wednesday and a chill in the air. Temperatures through the afternoon will remain 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal with scattered flurries and a brisk northwest wind.

CTV Kitchener viewer, Gord Barnett shared the above photo.

"After the overnight cold and snow, birds arriving at this bird bath this morning in St. Marys may be wishing they hadn’t put away their skates yet,” Barnett said.

Another viewer, Dave, shared this picture from Seaforth – definitely not ideal patio weather!

Although we’re experiencing another April cool down, improvements in the forecast are on the way.

High pressure builds into Thursday, leading to a stretch of sunshine through the weekend before showers develop Sunday.

As for temperatures, Thursday will still be below seasonal, however a gradual increase is expected as we near May.

With clouds clearing overnight and early Thursday and temperatures remaining below freezing, frost advisories remain in place for Niagara, Toronto and Windsor.