KITCHENER -- Early November has featured record-breaking daytime highs for much of Ontario. Some communities have smashed their previous records, while others have set new all-time November records.

Kitchener-Waterloo has broken five consecutive daytime high temperature records, with Tuesday’s temperature breaking a record before the noon hour.

The record to break for Nov. 10 was 16.7 degrees Celsius, a mark set back in 1975. The temperature at the Region of Waterloo International Airport hit 16.8 C in the 10 o' clock hour Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Collingwood and Wiarton recorded their warmest November days since record keeping began.

Collingwood hit 25.7 C and was the hottest spot across the country for part of the afternoon.

Wiarton climbed to 23.6 C, crushing the previous daytime high record of 18.2 C set in 1999 and recording the warmest temperature for the month of November. The previous record was 23.3 C, which was set on Nov. 1, 1950.

Several other communities around Ontario broke records, too:

Hamilton: 22.4 C (previous record of 20.5 C set in 1999)

London: 21.4 C (previous record of 21.3 C set in 1999)

Sarnia: 23.9 C (previous record of 23.1 set in 1999)

Ottawa: 22.5 C (previous record of 18.5 C set in 2011)

Not only are we breaking daily temperature records, but some regions are close to setting records of consecutive days above 15 C.

According to the University of Waterloo weather station, the only time Kitchener-Waterloo had a longer streak was in 1975. That November, the region had eight days in a row with temperatures above 15 degrees.

Environment Canada calls this November warmth unprecedented, adding that this air mass is more typical of late summer. The seasonal daytime high for Waterloo Region is 7 C with a low of -1 C.

A pattern change is on the way

The passage of a cold-front will cause our temperatures to take a tumble Wednesday.

Showers and the risk of thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through Tuesday overnight and early Wednesday. Daytime highs will likely be felt early Wednesday as our temperature is forecast to fall through the afternoon.

Strong winds will accompany the chilly conditions, gusting between 30 and 50km/h. Clouds and showers will clear by Wednesday afternoon, making way for sunshine.

The cooler, more seasonal temperatures continue in the long range.