KITCHENER -- Following a sunny and warm Sunday in Southern Ontario, temperatures have taken a tumble and the cool air is expected to carry through to Mother's Day weekend.

Daytime highs on Sunday afternoon reached high teens and even the low 20s for many. Windsor hit 23 degrees Celsius, while Kitchener-Waterloo climbed to 19 C.

Monday was a different story as temperatures struggled to reach double digit highs, with mainly cloudy conditions to start the day.

Clouds have continued to clear though, making for a sunny afternoon and evening. Northwest winds remain fairly gusty though, contributing to the temperature especially closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with lighter winds, but the temperature will stay well below seasonal.

Cloudy periods will roll in later in the day on Wednesday as a system tracks south of the lower Great Lakes.

Late week and the weekend will be chilly, with daytime highs roughly 10 to 15 C below seasonal—in Kitchener-Waterloo, the seasonal temperature this time of year is about 17 C.

The chance of showers or even flurries returns in the long range forecast.