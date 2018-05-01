

CTV Kitchener





An NDP MPP has introduced a bill to have the province regulate firefighter training programs.

Oshawa MPP Jennifer French says the bill stems from the deaths of firefighter training students Adam Brunt and Gary Kendall and the subsequent coroner’s inquest into their deaths.

Kendall died in 2010 after getting trapped underneath ice near Sarnia. Brunt drowned in 2015 during a training exercise on the Saugeen River in Hanover. Both men were taking courses offered by the same company.

French says their deaths left their families having to navigate an “exhausting and frustrating process,” as no branch of the provincial government is set up to take responsibility for firefighting students enrolled in extracurricular training courses, or for those courses themselves.

“Anyone can invent a rescue course,” she said.

French’s bill would place all private firefighter training under regulation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.