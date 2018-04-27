

CTV Kitchener





A panel discussion was held between politicians and community members in Kitchener about issues affecting developmental services.

A large crowd gathered at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Road on Thursday evening.

Parents and advocates spoke to a panel comprised of local politicians about the challenges affecting those dealing with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Many were voicing concerns surrounding government policy, special services, and funding.

The event was organized by the Waterloo Region Family Network.