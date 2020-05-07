KITCHENER -- A local active transportation group is advocating for Waterloo Region to implement measures to improve the amount of outdoor space for pedestrians during the pandemic.

Mike Boos of TriTAG says that, in other cities, some traffic lanes have been closed to vehicles and designated for active transportation, adding they'd like to see local politicians take the same approach.

“We've seen guidance from the WHO, in fact, saying that, both in times of dealing with lockdown as well as during the recovery, it'll be really important to provide the space for transportation for walking and cycling as transit ridership is going to remain low for the foreseeable future,” says Boos.

According to TriTAG, many sidewalks are built to old standards of a one and a half metre in width.

They also say they've recorded about double the amount of cyclists using some local trails, like the Spur Line.

At the same time, vehicle traffic is down by at least half.

Boos adds that research shows the risk of exposure to COVID-19 outdoors is significantly lower than being inside.

He says that other jurisdictions’ health officials are encouraging people to get outside and wants officials in Waterloo region to update their "stay at home" messaging.