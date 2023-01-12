'Active police investigation' in the village of St. George

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public about an increased police presence in the village of St. George in Brant County.

OPP posted a tweet about the police presence at 3:49 p.m.

Few details have been shared by police at this time.

In an e-mail to CTV News, Brant County OPP said there’s an “active investigation”, and that more details will be provided when they become available.

According to staff at a business nearby, there were around 12 police cruisers parked outside of a bank on Beverley Street at 4:15 p.m.