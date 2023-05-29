Active police investigation in Brantford closes street

Brantford police have closed St. George Street for an active investigation.

In a tweet posted just before 6:15 p.m., police said St. George Street between Tollgate Road and Queensway Drive was closed.

Police are asking for motorists to use alternative routes.

Please be advised that due to a police investigation, St George Street between Tollgate Road and Queensway Drive are temporarily closed to traffic. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Ge8Dlp0uxI — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 29, 2023

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), there is an increased police presence in the Rest Acres Road and Scenic Ridge Gate area of Paris.

A spokesperson for OPP said Brantford police have been brought outside their jurisdiction to Paris.

Officials are asking for this area to be avoided.

It was not immediately clear is these two incidents are related.

There is an increased police presence in the Rest Acres Road and Scenic Ridge Gate area of Paris @BrantCommunity for a police investigation. Please avoid the area. ^cv — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 29, 2023

This story will be updated.