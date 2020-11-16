KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to avoid an area in Wellington County for an ongoing investigation Monday morning.

According to a tweet posted by the OPP just before 11 a.m., Fifth Line was closed between Sideroad 30 and Wellington Road 22 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Officials did not initially elaborate on the nature of their investigation, but in an email to CTV Kitchener said that the call was in relation to a person in crisis.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.