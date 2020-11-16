Advertisement
Active police investigation closes road in Wellington County
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 11:03AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 16, 2020 11:27AM EST
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to avoid an area in Wellington County for an ongoing investigation Monday morning.
According to a tweet posted by the OPP just before 11 a.m., Fifth Line was closed between Sideroad 30 and Wellington Road 22 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
Officials did not initially elaborate on the nature of their investigation, but in an email to CTV Kitchener said that the call was in relation to a person in crisis.
CTV Kitchener has reached out to police for more details.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.