KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford say that officers continued to deal with an active investigation in a neighbourhood for a fourth day on Wednesday.

Brantford police first posted about the incident on social media shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, saying there was a heavy police presence in the area of Grey Street and Maitland Street.

In a news release Monday afternoon, officials said they were first called to the scene on Sunday around 1:20 p.m.

"I've never seen anything like this in this neighbourhood," one nearby resident said. "It's pretty quiet here."

Officers were seen focusing on a home on Grey Street. They said there were uniformed officers, negotiators and mobile crisis teams responding to a male in crisis. There are also mental health professionals partnered with uniformed officers.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

Roads in the area remain closed and the public is asked to avoid the area.

An officer at the scene said people who lived in homes directly beside and behind the one at the centre of the investigation were asked to leave.

As of Wednesday morning, police tell CTV News the situation remains ongoing.

On Tuesday night, the province's Special Investigations Unit sent out a media release saying the man had been taken into custody, but later said they had released inaccurate information and that the scene was still active.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon told CTV News she mixed up information between two different cases, but that their involvement has been invoked in the Brantford situation because a police officer discharged a firearm at a person.