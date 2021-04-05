KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford say that officers continued to deal with an active investigation in a neighbourhood for a third day on Tuesday.

Brantford police first posted about the incident on social media shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, saying there was a heavy police presence in the area of Grey Street and Maitland Street.

In a news release Monday afternoon, officials said they were first called to the scene on Sunday around 1:20 p.m.

"I've never seen anything like this in this neighbourhood," one nearby resident said. "It's pretty quiet here."

Officers were seen focusing on a home on Grey Street. They said there were uniformed officers, negotiators and mobile crisis teams responding to a male in crisis. There are also mental health professionals partnered with uniformed officers.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

Roads in the area remain closed and the public is asked to avoid the area.

An officer at the scene said people who lived in homes directly beside and behind the one at the centre of the investigation were asked to leave.

The province's Special Investigations Unit said it's investigating the incident because an officer fired a plastic projectile from an Anti Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) on April 4. An officer with Guelph police also discharged an ARWEN at the man on Tuesday morning.

The SIU said the man was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon and taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU is called to investigate when an officer discharges a weapon at a person.