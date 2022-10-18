Active fire in Brantford shuts roadways

Brantford police are rerouting traffic due to an active fire in the city.

On Twitter, the police service said traffic in the area of Henry Street and Middleton Street is currently being rerouted.

“The public are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes until further notice,” Brantford police said in the tweet.

Brantford fire department confirmed on the phone to CTV News they are on the scene of a fire at North West Rubber Ltd., 321 Henry St., Brantford

Photos of the fire showed large plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

Brantford fire dispatch said the entire fire department is there as well as aerial from counties.

Steven Kollatos witnessed the fire and said it looked like a scene straight out of a movie.

"It looked like something out of Lord of the Rings. It looked like Mount Doom, just glowing," he said.

In 2019, a fire broke out at the same facility when a fire broke out near rubber mats on skids sitting in the storage yard.

At the time, police say there were no injuries but employees were present at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. More to come.