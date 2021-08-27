Active COVID-19 cases rise in Waterloo Region as 25 new cases reported Friday

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 25 new COVID-19 infections in Friday's update as active cases in the region continue to rise.

Of the 25 latest infections, 24 are linked to Wednesday and one is from a previous reporting period.

Eight of the newly reported cases are in youth 19 or younger.

The new cases bring the Region of Waterloo's total to 18,874, including 18,422 resolved cases and 288 deaths.

Active cases rose by nine in the past 24 hours, now up to 160.

Hospitalizations decreased by two in Friday's report, down to eight, and intensive care unit admissions declined by one, down to six.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the past day. There are now four active outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Since the pandemic began, 565,830 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Waterloo Region. On Friday, the region's positivity rate sits at 2.1 per cent and the reproductive rate is 1.0.

Another 21 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Friday, pushing the regional total past the 5,000 mark.

The Region of Waterloo has now logged 5,013 variant of concern cases, of which 1,507 are the Delta variant.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,507 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across Waterloo Region have now administered 817,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,410 jabs put into arms on Thursday.

More than 85.3 per cent of the eligible population has now received at least one dose and 78.17 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 73.48 per cent have received one dose and 67.32 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 781 new cases were confirmed on Friday, which comes after officials logged 678 infections on Thursday and 660 cases on Wednesday.

Of the new infections reported Friday, 634 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 147 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

With files from CTV Toronto.