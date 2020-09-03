KITCHENER -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dropped by almost half on Thursday as the province reports more than 100 cases for the eighth day in a row.

According to the region's online COVID-19 dashboard, there were no new cases reported in the region, but the total number of cases decreased by one.

The totals and daily reports have not always matched up since the region switched over to a new provincial reporting system, and sometimes cases decrease as data is cleaned up.

There are now 1,314 resolved cases, an increase of 18 since Wednesday's update. The death toll of 120 remains unchanged. That leaves 25 active cases, of which none are hospitalized with the disease.

The region declared a new outbreak at a retirement home. Conestoga Lodge reported one case of COVID-19 in a staff member on Sept. 2. Two other outbreaks remain active in the region: one at a summer camp where one camper tested positive, and the other at A. R. Goudie long-term care home.

Across the province, the number of new COVID-19 infections continued on a triple-digit trend.

Health officials reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the provincial total to 42,686, including deaths and recoveries.

The last time new daily case numbers in Ontario were below the 100 mark was on Aug. 26 when 88 new infections were reported.