KITCHENER -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dropped on Monday as the region reported six new positive cases and 16 more resolved ones.

There have been 1,378 positive cases in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began. That number includes 1,223 resolved cases and 119 deaths, leaving 42 active cases.

Over the weekend, two more cases were hospitalized, the region's COVID-19 dashboard shows. There are currently 14 people in hospital with the virus, while 247 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 at some point since the pandemic reached the region.

On Monday, one of the active outbreaks at a long-term care home was declared over. PeopleCare Hilltop Manor had declared an outbreak in mid-July after a staff member tested positive for the virus. There is still one active case at Columbia Forest LTC.

Across the province, health officials reported another 119 cases of the virus, a 0.3 per cent increase. Most public health units—30 out of 34—reported five or fewer new cases. Windsor-Essex and Ottawa are responsible for 40 and 28 new cases, respectively.

Almost two thirds of Monday's cases were in people under the age of 40.

That aligns with the region's current division of cases. People between the ages of 20 and 29 now account for the second-highest number of cases behind people over the age of 80.

People under 40 combine for 480 cases in Waterloo Region, or more than a third.