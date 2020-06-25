KITCHENER -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region crept higher Thursday as regional public health officials reported nine new cases of the virus.

There have now been 1,277 cases in Waterloo Region, including 1,065 resolved ones and 115 deaths.

That leaves 97 active cases, five more than the number reported on Wednesday. Twelve of those cases are in hospital.

After a spike in testing over the weekend and the start of the week, numbers had dipped over the past couple of days but increased on Thursday.

Public health officials reported that 732 new tests had been administered, increasing the total to 31,352 to date.

There are still active outbreaks in three long-term care and retirement homes in the region, though there were no new cases at any of them as of Thursday morning's update.

Parkwood Mennonite retirement home has reported one case of the virus in a resident.

Sunnyside Home long-term care home has one case in a resident and four in staff, though because they were identified in different areas of the home, regional public health officials believe these cases are not connected.

Forest Heights Revera long-term care is still in outbreak as well. To date, 178 residents and 69 staff members have tested positive, while 51 people have died.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 189 new patients infected with COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 34,205.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Thursday morning that 27 out of the province's 34 health units reported five or fewer cases.